Canopy Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore, up 211.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore in June 2023 up 211.87% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2023 up 254.5% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2023 up 766.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

Canopy EPS has increased to Rs. 0.22 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.07 in June 2022.

Canopy shares closed at 57.55 on August 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2.22% returns over the last 6 months and 69.02% over the last 12 months.