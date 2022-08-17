Canopy Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, down 90.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in June 2022 down 90.18% from Rs. 1.20 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022 down 90.77% from Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022 down 96.1% from Rs. 0.77 crore in June 2021.

Canopy EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.78 in June 2021.

Canopy shares closed at 34.05 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given 59.48% returns over the last 6 months and 39.84% over the last 12 months.