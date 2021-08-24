Canopy Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.20 crore, down 10.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.20 crore in June 2021 down 10.02% from Rs. 1.33 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2021 down 14.53% from Rs. 0.84 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.77 crore in June 2021 down 18.95% from Rs. 0.95 crore in June 2020.

Canopy EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.78 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.91 in June 2020.

Canopy shares closed at 25.00 on August 20, 2021 (BSE)