Canopy Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.64 crore, up 15.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.64 crore in December 2020 up 15.86% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2020 up 1219.78% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2020 up 1833.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

Canopy EPS has increased to Rs. 0.41 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2019.

Canopy shares closed at 10.00 on February 05, 2021 (BSE)