    Candour Techtex Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.27 crore, down 70.29% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 07:23 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Candour Techtex are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17.27 crore in September 2022 down 70.29% from Rs. 58.11 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.42 crore in September 2022 down 10.81% from Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.14 crore in September 2022 down 0.87% from Rs. 1.15 crore in September 2021.

    Candour Techtex EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.25 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.29 in September 2021.

    Candour Techtex shares closed at 34.60 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -23.20% returns over the last 6 months and -26.54% over the last 12 months.

    Candour Techtex
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations17.2734.4058.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations17.2734.4058.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.941.901.81
    Purchase of Traded Goods12.2529.8353.13
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.330.11-0.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.020.920.89
    Depreciation0.400.400.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.391.501.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.59-0.270.81
    Other Income0.150.25-0.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.74-0.010.74
    Interest0.090.100.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.65-0.110.62
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.65-0.110.62
    Tax0.23-0.020.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.42-0.090.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.42-0.090.47
    Equity Share Capital16.9416.9416.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.25-0.050.29
    Diluted EPS0.25-0.050.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.25-0.050.29
    Diluted EPS0.25-0.050.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

