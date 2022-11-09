Candour Techtex Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.27 crore, down 70.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.27 crore in September 2022 down 70.29% from Rs. 58.11 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.42 crore in September 2022 down 10.81% from Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.14 crore in September 2022 down 0.87% from Rs. 1.15 crore in September 2021.

Candour Techtex EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.25 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.29 in September 2021.

Candour Techtex shares closed at 34.60 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -23.20% returns over the last 6 months and -26.54% over the last 12 months.