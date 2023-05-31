English
    Candour Techtex Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.66 crore, down 91.84% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 10:29 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Candour Techtex are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.66 crore in March 2023 down 91.84% from Rs. 57.13 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.75 crore in March 2023 up 253.98% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.07 crore in March 2023 up 81.58% from Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2022.

    Candour Techtex EPS has increased to Rs. 1.03 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.31 in March 2022.

    Candour Techtex shares closed at 35.70 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.27% returns over the last 6 months and -21.54% over the last 12 months.

    Candour Techtex
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.663.3157.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.663.3157.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.122.061.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods----52.99
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.39-0.260.18
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.171.140.98
    Depreciation0.420.410.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.620.631.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.06-0.670.26
    Other Income2.701.120.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.650.450.73
    Interest0.200.120.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.440.330.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.440.330.60
    Tax-0.310.110.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.750.220.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.750.220.49
    Equity Share Capital16.9416.9416.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.030.130.31
    Diluted EPS1.030.130.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.030.130.31
    Diluted EPS1.030.130.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 10:11 am