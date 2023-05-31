Candour Techtex Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.66 crore, down 91.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.66 crore in March 2023 down 91.84% from Rs. 57.13 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.75 crore in March 2023 up 253.98% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.07 crore in March 2023 up 81.58% from Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2022.

Candour Techtex EPS has increased to Rs. 1.03 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.31 in March 2022.

Candour Techtex shares closed at 35.70 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.27% returns over the last 6 months and -21.54% over the last 12 months.