Candour Techtex Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 41.87 crore, up 21.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.87 crore in June 2023 up 21.73% from Rs. 34.40 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2023 down 317.05% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2023 up 94.87% from Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2022.

Candour Techtex shares closed at 40.14 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.43% returns over the last 6 months and -2.45% over the last 12 months.