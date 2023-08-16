English
    Candour Techtex Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 41.87 crore, up 21.73% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 11:56 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Candour Techtex are:

    Net Sales at Rs 41.87 crore in June 2023 up 21.73% from Rs. 34.40 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2023 down 317.05% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2023 up 94.87% from Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2022.

    Candour Techtex shares closed at 40.14 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.43% returns over the last 6 months and -2.45% over the last 12 months.

    Candour Techtex
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations41.874.6634.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations41.874.6634.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.062.121.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods34.97--29.83
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.080.390.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.401.170.92
    Depreciation0.790.420.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.261.621.50
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.68-1.06-0.27
    Other Income0.652.700.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.031.65-0.01
    Interest0.500.200.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.531.44-0.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.531.44-0.11
    Tax-0.16-0.31-0.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.361.75-0.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.361.75-0.09
    Equity Share Capital16.9416.9416.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.221.03-0.05
    Diluted EPS-0.221.03-0.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.221.03-0.05
    Diluted EPS-0.221.03-0.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 11:44 am

