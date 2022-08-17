 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Candour Techtex Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.40 crore, up 83.28% Y-o-Y

Aug 17, 2022 / 12:53 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Candour Techtex are:

Net Sales at Rs 34.40 crore in June 2022 up 83.28% from Rs. 18.77 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022 down 232.22% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2022 down 35% from Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2021.

Candour Techtex shares closed at 41.15 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -11.03% returns over the last 6 months and -14.89% over the last 12 months.

Candour Techtex
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 34.40 57.13 18.77
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 34.40 57.13 18.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.90 1.19 1.58
Purchase of Traded Goods 29.83 52.99 15.81
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.11 0.18 -0.06
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.92 0.98 0.79
Depreciation 0.40 0.41 0.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.50 1.11 0.46
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.27 0.26 -0.20
Other Income 0.25 0.46 0.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.01 0.73 0.20
Interest 0.10 0.12 0.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.11 0.60 0.08
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.11 0.60 0.08
Tax -0.02 0.11 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.09 0.49 0.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.09 0.49 0.07
Equity Share Capital 16.94 16.14 16.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.05 0.31 0.04
Diluted EPS -0.05 0.31 0.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.05 0.31 0.04
Diluted EPS -0.05 0.31 0.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 17, 2022 12:44 pm
