Candour Techtex Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.40 crore, up 83.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.40 crore in June 2022 up 83.28% from Rs. 18.77 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022 down 232.22% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2022 down 35% from Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2021.

Candour Techtex shares closed at 41.15 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -11.03% returns over the last 6 months and -14.89% over the last 12 months.