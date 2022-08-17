Candour Techtex Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.40 crore, up 83.28% Y-o-Y
August 17, 2022 / 12:53 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Candour Techtex are:
Net Sales at Rs 34.40 crore in June 2022 up 83.28% from Rs. 18.77 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022 down 232.22% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2022 down 35% from Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2021.
Candour Techtex shares closed at 41.15 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -11.03% returns over the last 6 months and -14.89% over the last 12 months.
|Candour Techtex
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|34.40
|57.13
|18.77
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|34.40
|57.13
|18.77
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.90
|1.19
|1.58
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|29.83
|52.99
|15.81
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.11
|0.18
|-0.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.92
|0.98
|0.79
|Depreciation
|0.40
|0.41
|0.40
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.50
|1.11
|0.46
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.27
|0.26
|-0.20
|Other Income
|0.25
|0.46
|0.40
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.01
|0.73
|0.20
|Interest
|0.10
|0.12
|0.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.11
|0.60
|0.08
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.11
|0.60
|0.08
|Tax
|-0.02
|0.11
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.09
|0.49
|0.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.09
|0.49
|0.07
|Equity Share Capital
|16.94
|16.14
|16.14
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|0.31
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|0.31
|0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|0.31
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|0.31
|0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited