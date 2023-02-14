Candour Techtex Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.31 crore, down 91.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.31 crore in December 2022 down 91.76% from Rs. 40.19 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2022 down 69.18% from Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2022 down 48.19% from Rs. 1.66 crore in December 2021.