Candour Techtex Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.31 crore, down 91.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.31 crore in December 2022 down 91.76% from Rs. 40.19 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2022 down 69.18% from Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2022 down 48.19% from Rs. 1.66 crore in December 2021.

Candour Techtex EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.13 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.45 in December 2021.

Candour Techtex shares closed at 42.50 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.28% returns over the last 6 months and -10.99% over the last 12 months.