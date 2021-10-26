Canara Bank Standalone September 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 6,273.81 crore, down 0.36% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 6,273.81 crore in September 2021 down 0.36% from Rs. 6296.53 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,332.61 crore in September 2021 up 199.86% from Rs. 444.41 crore in September 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 5,603.64 crore in September 2021 up 20.77% from Rs. 4,639.76 crore in September 2020.

Canara Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 7.77 in September 2021 from Rs. 3.06 in September 2020.

Canara Bank shares closed at 201.95 on October 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 49.32% returns over the last 6 months and 125.14% over the last 12 months.