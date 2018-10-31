Canara Bank Standalone September 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,281.27 crore, up 17.89% Q-o-Q

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,281.27 crore in September 2018 up 17.89% from Rs. 2783.37 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 299.54 crore in September 2018 up 15.13% from Rs. 260.18 crore in September 2017.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 2,327.38 crore in September 2018 down 6.15% from Rs. 2,479.82 crore in September 2017.

Canara Bank EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.08 in September 2018 from Rs. 4.36 in September 2017.

Canara Bank shares closed at 256.25 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given -3.65% returns over the last 6 months and -38.01% over the last 12 months.