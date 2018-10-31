App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2018 05:42 PM IST

Canara Bank Standalone September 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,281.27 crore, up 17.89% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Canara Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,281.27 crore in September 2018 up 17.89% from Rs. 2783.37 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 299.54 crore in September 2018 up 15.13% from Rs. 260.18 crore in September 2017.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 2,327.38 crore in September 2018 down 6.15% from Rs. 2,479.82 crore in September 2017.

Canara Bank EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.08 in September 2018 from Rs. 4.36 in September 2017.

Canara Bank shares closed at 256.25 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given -3.65% returns over the last 6 months and -38.01% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills 8,201.22 8,325.98 7,276.26
(b) Income on Investment 2,719.67 2,618.41 2,595.03
(c) Int. on balances With RBI 170.38 157.18 151.10
(d) Others 32.48 257.98 36.06
Other Income 1,555.31 1,832.91 1,936.19
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended 7,842.48 7,476.65 7,275.08
Employees Cost 1,552.40 1,516.89 1,377.28
Other Expenses 956.80 1,266.13 862.46
Depreciation -- -- --
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies 2,327.38 2,932.79 2,479.82
Provisions And Contingencies 2,835.14 2,582.30 2,156.64
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -507.76 350.49 323.18
Tax -807.30 69.00 63.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 299.54 281.49 260.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 299.54 281.49 260.18
Equity Share Capital 733.24 733.24 597.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt. 72.55 72.55 66.30
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I -- -- --
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.08 3.84 4.36
Diluted EPS 4.08 3.84 4.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.08 3.84 4.36
Diluted EPS 4.08 3.84 4.36
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA 45,233.22 44,659.56 39,164.08
ii) Net NPA 26,777.64 26,693.50 25,165.57
i) % of Gross NPA 10.56 11.05 10.51
ii) % of Net NPA 6.54 6.91 7.02
Return on Assets % 0.20 0.19 0.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 31, 2018 05:39 pm

