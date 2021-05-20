Canara Bank Standalone March 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 5,589.21 crore, up 68.42% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 5,589.21 crore in March 2021 up 68.42% from Rs. 3318.52 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,010.87 crore in March 2021 up 131.01% from Rs. 3,259.33 crore in March 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 5,702.55 crore in March 2021 up 179.42% from Rs. 2,040.87 crore in March 2020.

Canara Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 6.14 in March 2021 from Rs. 31.64 in March 2020.

Canara Bank shares closed at 146.40 on May 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 56.91% returns over the last 6 months and 91.62% over the last 12 months.