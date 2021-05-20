MARKET NEWS

Canara Bank Standalone March 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 5,589.21 crore, up 68.42% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2021 / 09:25 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Canara Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 5,589.21 crore in March 2021 up 68.42% from Rs. 3318.52 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,010.87 crore in March 2021 up 131.01% from Rs. 3,259.33 crore in March 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 5,702.55 crore in March 2021 up 179.42% from Rs. 2,040.87 crore in March 2020.

Canara Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 6.14 in March 2021 from Rs. 31.64 in March 2020.

Canara Bank shares closed at 146.40 on May 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 56.91% returns over the last 6 months and 91.62% over the last 12 months.

Canara Bank
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills11,747.1712,446.478,723.24
(b) Income on Investment4,061.174,349.492,889.38
(c) Int. on balances With RBI472.34388.97393.17
(d) Others34.8421.4141.65
Other Income5,207.084,273.522,174.95
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended10,726.3111,125.468,728.92
Employees Cost3,266.303,184.112,175.20
Other Expenses1,827.441,788.781,277.40
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies5,702.555,381.512,040.87
Provisions And Contingencies4,134.154,324.755,375.38
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1,568.401,056.76-3,334.51
Tax557.53360.70-75.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,010.87696.06-3,259.33
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,010.87696.06-3,259.33
Equity Share Capital1,646.741,646.741,030.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.69.3369.3378.52
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.144.65-31.64
Diluted EPS6.144.65-31.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.144.65-31.64
Diluted EPS6.144.65-31.64
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA60,287.8449,788.6137,041.15
ii) Net NPA24,442.0716,773.5418,250.95
i) % of Gross NPA8.937.468.21
ii) % of Net NPA3.822.644.22
Return on Assets %0.360.24-1.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Banks - Public Sector #Canara Bank #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: May 20, 2021 09:11 am

