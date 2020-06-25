Canara Bank Standalone March 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,318.52 crore, down 5.19% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Canara Bank are:
Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,318.52 crore in March 2020 down 5.19% from Rs. 3500.15 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3,259.33 crore in March 2020 down 490.96% from Rs. 551.53 crore in March 2019.
Operating Profit stands at Rs. 2,040.87 crore in March 2020 down 31.36% from Rs. 2,973.46 crore in March 2019.
Canara Bank shares closed at 109.45 on June 24, 2020 (BSE) and has given -51.53% returns over the last 6 months and -59.93% over the last 12 months.
|Canara Bank
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Interest Earned
|(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills
|8,723.24
|9,068.58
|8,629.92
|(b) Income on Investment
|2,889.38
|2,866.50
|2,819.34
|(c) Int. on balances With RBI
|393.17
|334.65
|283.89
|(d) Others
|41.65
|25.16
|405.33
|Other Income
|2,174.95
|1,706.74
|1,861.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Interest Expended
|8,728.92
|8,859.87
|8,638.33
|Employees Cost
|2,175.20
|1,596.86
|1,039.87
|Other Expenses
|1,277.40
|1,210.57
|1,348.77
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies
|2,040.87
|2,334.33
|2,973.46
|Provisions And Contingencies
|5,375.38
|1,802.91
|5,523.50
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3,334.51
|531.42
|-2,550.04
|Tax
|-75.18
|201.80
|-1,998.51
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3,259.33
|329.62
|-551.53
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3,259.33
|329.62
|-551.53
|Equity Share Capital
|1,030.23
|1,030.23
|753.24
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|ANALYTICAL RATIOS
|a) % of Share by Govt.
|78.52
|78.52
|70.62
|b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I
|--
|--
|--
|c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-31.64
|4.22
|-7.40
|Diluted EPS
|-31.64
|4.22
|-7.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-31.64
|4.22
|-7.40
|Diluted EPS
|-31.64
|4.22
|-7.40
|NPA Ratios :
|i) Gross NPA
|37,041.15
|36,644.97
|39,224.12
|ii) Net NPA
|18,250.95
|21,337.74
|22,955.11
|i) % of Gross NPA
|8.21
|8.36
|8.83
|ii) % of Net NPA
|4.22
|5.05
|5.37
|Return on Assets %
|-1.85
|0.19
|-0.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 25, 2020 09:15 am