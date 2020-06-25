Canara Bank Standalone March 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,318.52 crore, down 5.19% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,318.52 crore in March 2020 down 5.19% from Rs. 3500.15 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3,259.33 crore in March 2020 down 490.96% from Rs. 551.53 crore in March 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 2,040.87 crore in March 2020 down 31.36% from Rs. 2,973.46 crore in March 2019.

Canara Bank shares closed at 109.45 on June 24, 2020 (BSE) and has given -51.53% returns over the last 6 months and -59.93% over the last 12 months.