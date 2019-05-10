Canara Bank Standalone March 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,500.15 crore, up 17.16% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,500.15 crore in March 2019 up 17.16% from Rs. 2987.59 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 551.53 crore in March 2019 up 88.65% from Rs. 4,859.77 crore in March 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 2,973.46 crore in March 2019 up 68.5% from Rs. 1,764.65 crore in March 2018.

Canara Bank shares closed at 256.95 on May 09, 2019 (NSE) and has given 4.28% returns over the last 6 months and -0.39% over the last 12 months.