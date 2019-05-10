Canara Bank Standalone March 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,500.15 crore, up 17.16% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Interest Earned
|(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills
|8,629.92
|9,162.16
|7,252.47
|(b) Income on Investment
|2,819.34
|2,780.09
|2,552.36
|(c) Int. on balances With RBI
|283.89
|216.56
|166.54
|(d) Others
|405.33
|29.75
|252.04
|Other Income
|1,861.95
|1,324.79
|1,331.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Interest Expended
|8,638.33
|8,374.76
|7,235.82
|Employees Cost
|1,039.87
|1,565.95
|1,306.71
|Other Expenses
|1,348.77
|1,215.40
|1,247.93
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies
|2,973.46
|2,357.24
|1,764.65
|Provisions And Contingencies
|5,523.50
|1,977.34
|9,075.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2,550.04
|379.90
|-7,310.39
|Tax
|-1,998.51
|62.38
|-2,450.62
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-551.53
|317.52
|-4,859.77
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-551.53
|317.52
|-4,859.77
|Equity Share Capital
|753.24
|733.24
|733.24
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|ANALYTICAL RATIOS
|a) % of Share by Govt.
|70.62
|72.55
|72.55
|b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I
|--
|--
|--
|c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.40
|4.33
|-80.35
|Diluted EPS
|-7.40
|4.33
|-80.35
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.40
|4.33
|-80.35
|Diluted EPS
|-7.40
|4.33
|-80.35
|NPA Ratios :
|i) Gross NPA
|39,224.12
|44,621.27
|47,468.47
|ii) Net NPA
|22,955.11
|26,591.07
|28,542.40
|i) % of Gross NPA
|8.83
|10.25
|11.84
|ii) % of Net NPA
|5.37
|6.37
|7.48
|Return on Assets %
|-0.36
|0.21
|-0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited