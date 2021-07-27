Canara Bank Standalone June 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 6,146.61 crore, up 0.84% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 6,146.61 crore in June 2021 up 0.84% from Rs. 6095.55 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,177.47 crore in June 2021 up 189.85% from Rs. 406.24 crore in June 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 5,750.66 crore in June 2021 up 34.19% from Rs. 4,285.45 crore in June 2020.

Canara Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 7.15 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.79 in June 2020.

Canara Bank shares closed at 146.65 on July 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 11.78% returns over the last 6 months and 47.09% over the last 12 months.