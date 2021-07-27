MARKET NEWS

Canara Bank Standalone June 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 6,146.61 crore, up 0.84% Y-o-Y

July 27, 2021 / 07:25 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Canara Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 6,146.61 crore in June 2021 up 0.84% from Rs. 6095.55 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,177.47 crore in June 2021 up 189.85% from Rs. 406.24 crore in June 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 5,750.66 crore in June 2021 up 34.19% from Rs. 4,285.45 crore in June 2020.

Canara Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 7.15 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.79 in June 2020.

Close

Canara Bank shares closed at 146.65 on July 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 11.78% returns over the last 6 months and 47.09% over the last 12 months.

Canara Bank
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills12,025.8011,747.1713,117.67
(b) Income on Investment4,150.714,061.174,271.87
(c) Int. on balances With RBI560.25472.34622.47
(d) Others34.8934.8423.80
Other Income4,438.415,207.082,650.10
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended10,625.0410,726.3111,940.26
Employees Cost3,342.383,266.303,037.42
Other Expenses1,491.981,827.441,422.78
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies5,750.665,702.554,285.45
Provisions And Contingencies3,728.524,134.153,826.34
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax2,022.141,568.40459.11
Tax844.67557.5352.87
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,177.471,010.87406.24
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,177.471,010.87406.24
Equity Share Capital1,646.741,646.741,453.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.69.3369.3378.55
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.156.142.79
Diluted EPS7.156.142.79
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.156.142.79
Diluted EPS7.156.142.79
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA58,215.4660,287.8457,525.52
ii) Net NPA22,434.0624,442.0724,355.23
i) % of Gross NPA8.508.938.84
ii) % of Net NPA3.463.823.95
Return on Assets %0.410.360.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Banks - Public Sector #Canara Bank #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Jul 27, 2021 07:11 pm

