Canara Bank Standalone June 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,240.61 crore, down 16.54% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,240.61 crore in June 2019 down 16.54% from Rs. 3882.9 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 329.07 crore in June 2019 up 16.9% from Rs. 281.49 crore in June 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 2,440.01 crore in June 2019 down 16.8% from Rs. 2,932.79 crore in June 2018.

Canara Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 4.37 in June 2019 from Rs. 3.84 in June 2018.

Canara Bank shares closed at 256.20 on July 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -1.63% returns over the last 6 months and 3.75% over the last 12 months.