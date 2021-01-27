Canara Bank Standalone December 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 6,080.88 crore, up 77.03% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 6,080.88 crore in December 2020 up 77.03% from Rs. 3435.02 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 696.06 crore in December 2020 up 111.17% from Rs. 329.62 crore in December 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 5,381.51 crore in December 2020 up 130.54% from Rs. 2,334.33 crore in December 2019.

Canara Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 4.65 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.22 in December 2019.

Canara Bank shares closed at 133.65 on January 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 34.05% returns over the last 6 months and -36.46% over the last 12 months.