    Canara Bank raises Rs 2,000 crore by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

    The bank came out with the issuance of Rs 2,000 crore of additional tier-I bonds on July 15, 2022.

    July 19, 2022 / 05:47 PM IST

    Canara Bank on July 19 said it has raised Rs 2,000 crore by issuing Basel III compliant additional tier I bonds this month.

    The bank came out with the issuance of Rs 2,000 crore of additional tier-I bonds on July 15, 2022.

    "The bank received a total bid amount of Rs 5,719 crore, out of which full issuance of Rs 2,000 crore was accepted at 8.24 per cent," Canara Bank said in a regulatory filing.

    The state-owned lender said it issued 2,000 bonds to 21 allottees on July 19, 2022. The non-convertible, perpetual, taxable, subordinated, fully paid-up secured Basel III compliant additional tier I bonds carry coupon at 8.24 per cent per annum.

    Under the Basel-III capital regulations, banks globally need to improve and strengthen their capital planning processes. Shares of Canara Bank closed 4.03 per cent higher at Rs 223.15 apiece on BSE.
