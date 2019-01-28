Canara Bank Q3 profit jumps 153% to Rs 318 cr, provisions decline, asset quality improves

Public sector lender Canara Bank has reported a whopping 152.50 percent on year growth in third quarter profit at Rs 317.52 crore despite tepid growth in NII and lower other income & operating income. Lower provisions drove the profitability higher.

Net interest income during the quarter grew by 3.66 percent year-on-year to Rs 3,814 crore with loan growth of nearly 12 percent at Rs 4.17 lakh crore.

Provisions and contingencies fell sharply to Rs 1,977.34 crore in quarter ended December 2018, down 30.26 percent sequentially and 26.04 percent compared to year-ago.

Asset quality also improved during October-December period. Gross non-performing assets (NPA) as a percentage of gross advances were lower at 10.25 percent against 10.56 percent in previous quarter and net NPA was down at 6.37 percent against 6.54 percent QoQ.

Other income or non-interest income fell 15.43 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,325 crore and operating profit declined 16.75 percent to Rs 2,357 crore in Q3.

At 13:40 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 253.50, down Rs 0.05, or 0.02 percent on the BSE.