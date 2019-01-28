App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 02:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Canara Bank Q3 profit jumps 153% to Rs 318 cr, provisions decline, asset quality improves

Asset quality also improved during October-December period. Gross non-performing assets (NPA) as a percentage of gross advances were lower at 10.25 percent against 10.56 percent in previous quarter.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Public sector lender Canara Bank has reported a whopping 152.50 percent on year growth in third quarter profit at Rs 317.52 crore despite tepid growth in NII and lower other income & operating income. Lower provisions drove the profitability higher.

Net interest income during the quarter grew by 3.66 percent year-on-year to Rs 3,814 crore with loan growth of nearly 12 percent at Rs 4.17 lakh crore.

Provisions and contingencies fell sharply to Rs 1,977.34 crore in quarter ended December 2018, down 30.26 percent sequentially and 26.04 percent compared to year-ago.

Asset quality also improved during October-December period. Gross non-performing assets (NPA) as a percentage of gross advances were lower at 10.25 percent against 10.56 percent in previous quarter and net NPA was down at 6.37 percent against 6.54 percent QoQ.

Other income or non-interest income fell 15.43 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,325 crore and operating profit declined 16.75 percent to Rs 2,357 crore in Q3.

At 13:40 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 253.50, down Rs 0.05, or 0.02 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jan 28, 2019 02:04 pm

tags #Canara Bank #Results

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.