Canara Bank Q3 Net Profit seen up 162.4% YoY to Rs. 330 cr: Kotak

Kotak has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 18) earnings estimates for the Banks & Diversified Financials sector. The brokerage house expects Canara Bank to report net profit at Rs. 330 crore up 162.4% year-on-year (up 10.2% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to decrease by 6.7 percent Y-o-Y (up 4.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3,432.9 crore, according to Kotak.

Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to fall by 22.2% Y-o-Y (down 5.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,202.8 crore.

