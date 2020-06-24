App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2020 05:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Canara Bank posts Q4 loss at Rs 3,259 crore, pre-provision operating profit drops 31%

Lower net interest income, pre-provision operating profit and elevated provisions affected the bank's performance.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
Public sector lender Canara Bank on June 24 posted a loss of Rs 3,259.33 crore for the quarter ended March 2020.

The bank had reported loss of Rs 551.53 crore in year-ago period.

Lower net interest income, pre-provision operating profit and elevated provisions affected the bank's performance.

Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, declined 5.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 3,318.52 crore in Q4FY20.

Pre-provision operating profit for the quarter fell sharply by 31.4 percent to Rs 2,040.87 crore as employee cost jumped 89.7 percent YoY to Rs 2,175.2 crore in Q4 on wage revision.

Canara Bank in its BSE filing said non-interest income (other income) increased 16.8 percent to Rs 2,174.85 crore compared to corresponding period last year.

Provisions and contingencies fell 2.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 5,375.38 crore in March quarter 2020, but the same increased 198.2 percent sequentially.

Provision coverage ratio improved to 75.86 percent at the end of March 2020, against 70.97 percent as of December 2019.

Asset quality improved during the quarter. Gross non-performing assets as a percentage of gross advances fell 15 bps sequentially to 8.21 percent and net NPA declined 83 bps QoQ to 4.22 percent in quarter ended March 2020.

Canara Bank said it had availed option for deferment of provision in respect of frauds reported for Rs 2,349.59 crore requiring additional provision of Rs 1,989.26 crore. "Accordingly, an amount of Rs 497.31 crore has been charged to profit and loss account and an amount of Rs 1,491.95 crore charged to reserves & deferred for adjustment in subsequent quarters."

First Published on Jun 24, 2020 05:44 pm

tags #Canara Bank #Results

