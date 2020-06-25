Canara Bank Consolidated March 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,519.29 crore, down 14.07% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,519.29 crore in March 2020 down 14.07% from Rs. 4095.38 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3,209.98 crore in March 2020 down 553.28% from Rs. 491.36 crore in March 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 2,097.52 crore in March 2020 down 33.68% from Rs. 3,162.86 crore in March 2019.

Canara Bank shares closed at 109.50 on June 24, 2020 (NSE) and has given -51.50% returns over the last 6 months and -59.90% over the last 12 months.