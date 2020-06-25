Canara Bank Consolidated March 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,519.29 crore, down 14.07% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Canara Bank are:
Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,519.29 crore in March 2020 down 14.07% from Rs. 4095.38 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3,209.98 crore in March 2020 down 553.28% from Rs. 491.36 crore in March 2019.
Operating Profit stands at Rs. 2,097.52 crore in March 2020 down 33.68% from Rs. 3,162.86 crore in March 2019.
Canara Bank shares closed at 109.50 on June 24, 2020 (NSE) and has given -51.50% returns over the last 6 months and -59.90% over the last 12 months.
|Canara Bank
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Interest Earned
|(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills
|8,713.60
|9,067.48
|8,625.42
|(b) Income on Investment
|3,097.47
|3,072.87
|3,414.25
|(c) Int. on balances With RBI
|397.41
|336.44
|287.64
|(d) Others
|40.68
|16.83
|406.01
|Other Income
|3,036.11
|3,038.18
|2,972.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Interest Expended
|8,729.87
|8,802.23
|8,637.94
|Employees Cost
|2,282.12
|1,682.45
|1,125.76
|Other Expenses
|2,175.76
|2,619.94
|2,778.94
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies
|2,097.52
|2,427.18
|3,162.86
|Provisions And Contingencies
|5,360.47
|1,815.32
|5,636.80
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3,262.95
|611.86
|-2,473.94
|Tax
|-54.64
|205.43
|-1,993.23
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3,208.31
|406.43
|-480.71
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3,208.31
|406.43
|-480.71
|Minority Interest
|-3.39
|-26.20
|-35.97
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|1.72
|17.42
|25.32
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3,209.98
|397.65
|-491.36
|Equity Share Capital
|1,030.23
|1,030.23
|753.24
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|ANALYTICAL RATIOS
|a) % of Share by Govt.
|78.52
|78.52
|70.62
|b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I
|--
|--
|--
|c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-31.16
|5.09
|-6.67
|Diluted EPS
|-31.16
|5.09
|-6.67
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-31.16
|5.09
|-6.67
|Diluted EPS
|-31.16
|5.09
|-6.67
|NPA Ratios :
|i) Gross NPA
|37,250.53
|36,860.49
|39,444.03
|ii) Net NPA
|18,287.72
|21,377.86
|22,986.19
|i) % of Gross NPA
|8.24
|8.40
|8.87
|ii) % of Net NPA
|4.23
|5.05
|5.37
|Return on Assets %
|-1.78
|0.22
|-0.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Lakhs)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Lakhs)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Lakhs)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 25, 2020 09:15 am