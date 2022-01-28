Canara Bank Consolidated December 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 7,221.13 crore, up 14.19% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 7,221.13 crore in December 2021 up 14.19% from Rs. 6323.58 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,767.15 crore in December 2021 up 135.7% from Rs. 749.73 crore in December 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 5,941.97 crore in December 2021 up 9.38% from Rs. 5,432.21 crore in December 2020.

Canara Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 9.13 in December 2021 from Rs. 5.01 in December 2020.

Canara Bank shares closed at 240.80 on January 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 61.83% returns over the last 6 months and 83.54% over the last 12 months.