Canara Bank Consolidated December 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 6,323.58 crore, up 71.31% Y-o-Y

January 27, 2021 / 07:25 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Canara Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 6,323.58 crore in December 2020 up 71.31% from Rs. 3691.39 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 749.73 crore in December 2020 up 88.54% from Rs. 397.65 crore in December 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 5,432.21 crore in December 2020 up 123.81% from Rs. 2,427.18 crore in December 2019.

Canara Bank EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.01 in December 2020 from Rs. 5.09 in December 2019.

Canara Bank shares closed at 133.65 on January 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 34.05% returns over the last 6 months and -36.46% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills12,451.0213,097.999,067.48
(b) Income on Investment4,591.574,426.633,072.87
(c) Int. on balances With RBI391.26369.77336.44
(d) Others17.8039.7416.83
Other Income7,038.984,746.923,038.18
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended11,128.0711,387.638,802.23
Employees Cost3,289.833,307.071,682.45
Other Expenses4,640.523,316.512,619.94
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies5,432.214,669.842,427.18
Provisions And Contingencies4,327.344,021.341,815.32
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1,104.87648.50611.86
Tax365.67182.62205.43
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities739.20465.88406.43
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period739.20465.88406.43
Minority Interest-16.40-13.15-26.20
Share Of P/L Of Associates26.9313.6817.42
Net P/L After M.I & Associates749.73466.41397.65
Equity Share Capital1,646.741,453.501,030.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.69.3378.5578.52
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.013.215.09
Diluted EPS5.013.215.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.013.215.09
Diluted EPS5.013.215.09
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA49,988.5653,648.2936,860.49
ii) Net NPA16,796.1521,097.1721,377.86
i) % of Gross NPA7.488.268.40
ii) % of Net NPA2.653.425.05
Return on Assets %0.260.180.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Lakhs)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Banks - Public Sector #Canara Bank #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Jan 27, 2021 07:11 pm

