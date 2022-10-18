 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Can Fin Homes Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 657.48 crore, up 40.55% Y-o-Y

Oct 18, 2022 / 01:01 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Can Fin Homes are:

Net Sales at Rs 657.48 crore in September 2022 up 40.55% from Rs. 467.77 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 141.71 crore in September 2022 up 14.62% from Rs. 123.64 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 607.24 crore in September 2022 up 37.27% from Rs. 442.38 crore in September 2021.

Can Fin Homes EPS has increased to Rs. 10.64 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.29 in September 2021.

Can Fin Homes shares closed at 502.20 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.81% returns over the last 6 months and -28.42% over the last 12 months.

Can Fin Homes
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 657.48 611.21 467.77
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 657.48 611.21 467.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 17.87 22.04 18.88
Depreciation 3.40 2.16 2.52
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 13.23 -3.69 -6.21
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 19.20 16.27 12.83
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 603.77 574.42 439.75
Other Income 0.07 0.37 0.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 603.84 574.79 439.86
Interest 400.99 356.10 270.82
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 202.85 218.69 169.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 202.85 218.69 169.05
Tax 61.14 56.48 45.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 141.71 162.21 123.64
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 141.71 162.21 123.64
Equity Share Capital 26.63 26.63 26.63
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- 2,583.17
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.64 12.18 9.29
Diluted EPS 10.64 12.18 9.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.64 12.18 9.29
Diluted EPS 10.64 12.18 9.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Can Fin Homes #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Housing #Results
first published: Oct 18, 2022 12:55 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.