Can Fin Homes Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 657.48 crore, up 40.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 657.48 crore in September 2022 up 40.55% from Rs. 467.77 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 141.71 crore in September 2022 up 14.62% from Rs. 123.64 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 607.24 crore in September 2022 up 37.27% from Rs. 442.38 crore in September 2021.

Can Fin Homes EPS has increased to Rs. 10.64 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.29 in September 2021.

Can Fin Homes shares closed at 502.20 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.81% returns over the last 6 months and -28.42% over the last 12 months.