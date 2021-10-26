Can Fin Homes Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 467.77 crore, down 10.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 467.77 crore in September 2021 down 10.97% from Rs. 525.41 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 123.64 crore in September 2021 down 3.72% from Rs. 128.42 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 442.38 crore in September 2021 down 9.31% from Rs. 487.78 crore in September 2020.

Can Fin Homes EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.29 in September 2021 from Rs. 9.64 in September 2020.

Can Fin Homes shares closed at 652.60 on October 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 14.43% returns over the last 6 months and 46.18% over the last 12 months.