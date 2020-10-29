Can Fin Homes Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 525.41 crore, up 4.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 525.41 crore in September 2020 up 4.98% from Rs. 500.49 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 128.42 crore in September 2020 up 31.55% from Rs. 97.62 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 487.78 crore in September 2020 up 3.47% from Rs. 471.43 crore in September 2019.

Can Fin Homes EPS has increased to Rs. 9.64 in September 2020 from Rs. 7.33 in September 2019.

Can Fin Homes shares closed at 449.50 on October 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given 45.26% returns over the last 6 months and 13.27% over the last 12 months.