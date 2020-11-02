172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|can-fin-homes-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-525-41-crore-up-4-98-y-o-y-2-6054421.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2020 06:51 PM IST

Can Fin Homes Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 525.41 crore, up 4.98% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Can Fin Homes are:

Net Sales at Rs 525.41 crore in September 2020 up 4.98% from Rs. 500.49 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 128.42 crore in September 2020 up 31.55% from Rs. 97.62 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 487.78 crore in September 2020 up 3.47% from Rs. 471.43 crore in September 2019.

Can Fin Homes EPS has increased to Rs. 9.64 in September 2020 from Rs. 7.33 in September 2019.

Can Fin Homes shares closed at 457.25 on October 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 52.32% returns over the last 6 months and 7.26% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations525.41522.40500.49
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations525.41522.40500.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost14.9713.8012.26
Depreciation2.282.312.07
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies15.1144.146.27
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses7.965.3910.70
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax485.09456.77469.18
Other Income0.400.110.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax485.50456.87469.36
Interest313.45330.83338.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax172.05126.05130.89
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax172.05126.05130.89
Tax43.6332.8933.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities128.4293.1697.62
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period128.4293.1697.62
Equity Share Capital26.6326.6326.63
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves2,123.442,123.441,755.55
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.647.007.33
Diluted EPS9.647.007.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.647.007.33
Diluted EPS9.647.007.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 2, 2020 06:33 pm

tags #Can Fin Homes #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Housing #Results

