Can Fin Homes Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 763.77 crore, up 36.15% Y-o-Y

Apr 27, 2023 / 11:48 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Can Fin Homes are:Net Sales at Rs 763.77 crore in March 2023 up 36.15% from Rs. 560.99 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 165.80 crore in March 2023 up 34.87% from Rs. 122.93 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 692.47 crore in March 2023 up 42.74% from Rs. 485.11 crore in March 2022.
Can Fin Homes EPS has increased to Rs. 12.45 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.23 in March 2022. Can Fin Homes shares closed at 585.15 on April 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.75% returns over the last 6 months and -8.65% over the last 12 months.
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations763.77709.54560.99
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations763.77709.54560.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost22.4221.3918.29
Depreciation3.663.232.23
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies23.808.4230.24
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses25.6019.2227.65
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax688.29657.28482.58
Other Income0.520.170.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax688.81657.45482.88
Interest490.83452.94318.54
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax197.99204.51164.34
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax197.99204.51164.34
Tax32.1953.0141.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities165.80151.49122.93
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period165.80151.49122.93
Equity Share Capital26.6326.6326.63
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----3,039.99
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS12.4511.389.23
Diluted EPS12.4511.389.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS12.4511.389.23
Diluted EPS12.4511.389.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Apr 27, 2023 11:33 am