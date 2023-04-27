Can Fin Homes Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 763.77 crore, up 36.15% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 763.77 709.54 560.99 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 763.77 709.54 560.99 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 22.42 21.39 18.29 Depreciation 3.66 3.23 2.23 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies 23.80 8.42 30.24 Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 25.60 19.22 27.65 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 688.29 657.28 482.58 Other Income 0.52 0.17 0.31 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 688.81 657.45 482.88 Interest 490.83 452.94 318.54 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 197.99 204.51 164.34 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 197.99 204.51 164.34 Tax 32.19 53.01 41.41 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 165.80 151.49 122.93 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 165.80 151.49 122.93 Equity Share Capital 26.63 26.63 26.63 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- 3,039.99 Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 12.45 11.38 9.23 Diluted EPS 12.45 11.38 9.23 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 12.45 11.38 9.23 Diluted EPS 12.45 11.38 9.23 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited