Can Fin Homes Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 763.77 crore, up 36.15% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Can Fin Homes are:Net Sales at Rs 763.77 crore in March 2023 up 36.15% from Rs. 560.99 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 165.80 crore in March 2023 up 34.87% from Rs. 122.93 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 692.47 crore in March 2023 up 42.74% from Rs. 485.11 crore in March 2022.
Can Fin Homes EPS has increased to Rs. 12.45 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.23 in March 2022.
|Can Fin Homes shares closed at 585.15 on April 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.75% returns over the last 6 months and -8.65% over the last 12 months.
|Can Fin Homes
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|763.77
|709.54
|560.99
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|763.77
|709.54
|560.99
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|22.42
|21.39
|18.29
|Depreciation
|3.66
|3.23
|2.23
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|23.80
|8.42
|30.24
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|25.60
|19.22
|27.65
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|688.29
|657.28
|482.58
|Other Income
|0.52
|0.17
|0.31
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|688.81
|657.45
|482.88
|Interest
|490.83
|452.94
|318.54
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|197.99
|204.51
|164.34
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|197.99
|204.51
|164.34
|Tax
|32.19
|53.01
|41.41
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|165.80
|151.49
|122.93
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|165.80
|151.49
|122.93
|Equity Share Capital
|26.63
|26.63
|26.63
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|3,039.99
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|12.45
|11.38
|9.23
|Diluted EPS
|12.45
|11.38
|9.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|12.45
|11.38
|9.23
|Diluted EPS
|12.45
|11.38
|9.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited