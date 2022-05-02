 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Can Fin Homes Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 560.99 crore, up 20.06% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Can Fin Homes are:

Net Sales at Rs 560.99 crore in March 2022 up 20.06% from Rs. 467.27 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 122.93 crore in March 2022 up 19.85% from Rs. 102.57 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 485.11 crore in March 2022 up 15.7% from Rs. 419.28 crore in March 2021.

Can Fin Homes EPS has increased to Rs. 9.23 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.70 in March 2021.

Can Fin Homes shares closed at 592.15 on April 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.54% returns over the last 6 months and 2.04% over the last 12 months.

Can Fin Homes
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 560.99 508.27 467.27
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 560.99 508.27 467.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.29 21.44 21.94
Depreciation 2.23 2.69 2.43
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 30.24 16.36 7.66
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 27.65 16.22 18.47
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 482.58 451.56 416.76
Other Income 0.31 0.21 0.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 482.88 451.78 416.85
Interest 318.54 296.11 274.84
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 164.34 155.67 142.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 164.34 155.67 142.01
Tax 41.41 39.97 39.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 122.93 115.69 102.57
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 122.93 115.69 102.57
Equity Share Capital 26.63 26.63 26.63
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 3,039.99 2,583.17 2,583.17
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.23 8.69 7.70
Diluted EPS 9.23 8.69 7.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.23 8.69 7.70
Diluted EPS 9.23 8.69 7.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 2, 2022 08:55 am
