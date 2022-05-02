Can Fin Homes Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 560.99 crore, up 20.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 560.99 crore in March 2022 up 20.06% from Rs. 467.27 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 122.93 crore in March 2022 up 19.85% from Rs. 102.57 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 485.11 crore in March 2022 up 15.7% from Rs. 419.28 crore in March 2021.

Can Fin Homes EPS has increased to Rs. 9.23 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.70 in March 2021.

Can Fin Homes shares closed at 592.15 on April 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.54% returns over the last 6 months and 2.04% over the last 12 months.