    Can Fin Homes Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 823.96 crore, up 34.81% Y-o-Y

    July 20, 2023 / 09:47 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Can Fin Homes are:

    Net Sales at Rs 823.96 crore in June 2023 up 34.81% from Rs. 611.21 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 183.45 crore in June 2023 up 13.1% from Rs. 162.21 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 769.60 crore in June 2023 up 33.39% from Rs. 576.95 crore in June 2022.

    Can Fin Homes EPS has increased to Rs. 13.78 in June 2023 from Rs. 12.18 in June 2022.

    Can Fin Homes shares closed at 818.30 on July 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 54.29% returns over the last 6 months and 61.32% over the last 12 months.

    Can Fin Homes
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations823.96763.77611.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations823.96763.77611.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost20.7122.4222.04
    Depreciation2.713.662.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies13.7123.80-3.69
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.0725.6016.27
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax766.77688.29574.42
    Other Income0.130.520.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax766.89688.81574.79
    Interest533.00490.83356.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax233.90197.99218.69
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax233.90197.99218.69
    Tax50.4432.1956.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities183.45165.80162.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period183.45165.80162.21
    Equity Share Capital26.6326.6326.63
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.7812.4512.18
    Diluted EPS13.7812.4512.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.7812.4512.18
    Diluted EPS13.7812.4512.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 20, 2023 09:33 am

