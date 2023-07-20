Can Fin Homes Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 823.96 crore, up 34.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 823.96 crore in June 2023 up 34.81% from Rs. 611.21 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 183.45 crore in June 2023 up 13.1% from Rs. 162.21 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 769.60 crore in June 2023 up 33.39% from Rs. 576.95 crore in June 2022.

Can Fin Homes EPS has increased to Rs. 13.78 in June 2023 from Rs. 12.18 in June 2022.

Can Fin Homes shares closed at 818.30 on July 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 54.29% returns over the last 6 months and 61.32% over the last 12 months.