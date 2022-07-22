 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Can Fin Homes Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 611.21 crore, up 35.58% Y-o-Y

Jul 22, 2022 / 11:11 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Can Fin Homes are:

Net Sales at Rs 611.21 crore in June 2022 up 35.58% from Rs. 450.80 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 162.21 crore in June 2022 up 49.02% from Rs. 108.85 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 576.95 crore in June 2022 up 38.55% from Rs. 416.41 crore in June 2021.

Can Fin Homes EPS has increased to Rs. 12.18 in June 2022 from Rs. 8.17 in June 2021.

Can Fin Homes shares closed at 541.45 on July 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.95% returns over the last 6 months and -0.50% over the last 12 months.

Can Fin Homes
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 611.21 560.99 450.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 611.21 560.99 450.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 22.04 18.29 18.20
Depreciation 2.16 2.23 2.37
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -3.69 30.24 6.55
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 16.27 27.65 9.68
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 574.42 482.58 414.00
Other Income 0.37 0.31 0.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 574.79 482.88 414.04
Interest 356.10 318.54 268.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 218.69 164.34 146.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 218.69 164.34 146.00
Tax 56.48 41.41 37.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 162.21 122.93 108.85
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 162.21 122.93 108.85
Equity Share Capital 26.63 26.63 26.63
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- 3,039.99 2,583.17
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.18 9.23 8.17
Diluted EPS 12.18 9.23 8.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.18 9.23 8.17
Diluted EPS 12.18 9.23 8.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 22, 2022 11:00 am
