    Can Fin Homes Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 611.21 crore, up 35.58% Y-o-Y

    July 22, 2022 / 11:11 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Can Fin Homes are:

    Net Sales at Rs 611.21 crore in June 2022 up 35.58% from Rs. 450.80 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 162.21 crore in June 2022 up 49.02% from Rs. 108.85 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 576.95 crore in June 2022 up 38.55% from Rs. 416.41 crore in June 2021.

    Can Fin Homes EPS has increased to Rs. 12.18 in June 2022 from Rs. 8.17 in June 2021.

    Can Fin Homes shares closed at 541.45 on July 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.95% returns over the last 6 months and -0.50% over the last 12 months.

    Can Fin Homes
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations611.21560.99450.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations611.21560.99450.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.0418.2918.20
    Depreciation2.162.232.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-3.6930.246.55
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.2727.659.68
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax574.42482.58414.00
    Other Income0.370.310.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax574.79482.88414.04
    Interest356.10318.54268.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax218.69164.34146.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax218.69164.34146.00
    Tax56.4841.4137.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities162.21122.93108.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period162.21122.93108.85
    Equity Share Capital26.6326.6326.63
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves--3,039.992,583.17
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.189.238.17
    Diluted EPS12.189.238.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.189.238.17
    Diluted EPS12.189.238.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 22, 2022 11:00 am
