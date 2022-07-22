Can Fin Homes Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 611.21 crore, up 35.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 611.21 crore in June 2022 up 35.58% from Rs. 450.80 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 162.21 crore in June 2022 up 49.02% from Rs. 108.85 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 576.95 crore in June 2022 up 38.55% from Rs. 416.41 crore in June 2021.

Can Fin Homes EPS has increased to Rs. 12.18 in June 2022 from Rs. 8.17 in June 2021.

Can Fin Homes shares closed at 541.45 on July 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.95% returns over the last 6 months and -0.50% over the last 12 months.