Can Fin Homes Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 450.80 crore, down 13.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 450.80 crore in June 2021 down 13.71% from Rs. 522.40 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 108.85 crore in June 2021 up 16.85% from Rs. 93.16 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 416.41 crore in June 2021 down 9.31% from Rs. 459.18 crore in June 2020.

Can Fin Homes EPS has increased to Rs. 8.17 in June 2021 from Rs. 7.00 in June 2020.

Can Fin Homes shares closed at 544.15 on July 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 10.81% returns over the last 6 months and 43.90% over the last 12 months.