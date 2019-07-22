Can Fin Homes Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 484.01 crore, up 19.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 484.01 crore in June 2019 up 19.31% from Rs. 405.67 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 80.98 crore in June 2019 up 4.78% from Rs. 77.29 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 454.47 crore in June 2019 up 17.16% from Rs. 387.91 crore in June 2018.

Can Fin Homes EPS has increased to Rs. 6.08 in June 2019 from Rs. 5.81 in June 2018.

Can Fin Homes shares closed at 388.15 on July 19, 2019 (NSE) and has given 46.89% returns over the last 6 months and 18.32% over the last 12 months.