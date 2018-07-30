Can Fin Homes standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 405.67 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 405.67 399.49 368.82 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 405.67 399.49 368.82 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 10.57 12.80 10.32 Depreciation 0.58 0.87 0.65 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 8.79 11.84 13.37 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 385.73 373.99 344.48 Other Income 1.60 0.11 -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 387.33 374.10 344.48 Interest 270.06 255.76 233.29 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 117.26 118.33 111.18 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 117.26 118.33 111.18 Tax 39.98 42.87 39.97 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 77.29 75.46 71.22 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 77.29 75.46 71.22 Equity Share Capital 26.63 26.63 26.62 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 1,319.86 1,319.86 1,049.68 Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.81 2.83 26.75 Diluted EPS 5.81 2.83 26.75 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.81 2.83 26.75 Diluted EPS 5.81 2.83 26.75 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited