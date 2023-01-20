 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Can Fin Homes Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 709.54 crore, up 39.6% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 02:20 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Can Fin Homes are:

Net Sales at Rs 709.54 crore in December 2022 up 39.6% from Rs. 508.27 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 151.49 crore in December 2022 up 30.94% from Rs. 115.69 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 660.68 crore in December 2022 up 45.37% from Rs. 454.47 crore in December 2021.

Can Fin Homes EPS has increased to Rs. 11.38 in December 2022 from Rs. 8.69 in December 2021.

Can Fin Homes shares closed at 530.35 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.55% returns over the last 6 months and -13.39% over the last 12 months.

Can Fin Homes
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 709.54 657.48 508.27
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 709.54 657.48 508.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 21.39 17.87 21.44
Depreciation 3.23 3.40 2.69
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 8.42 13.23 16.36
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 19.22 19.20 16.22
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 657.28 603.77 451.56
Other Income 0.17 0.07 0.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 657.45 603.84 451.78
Interest 452.94 400.99 296.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 204.51 202.85 155.67
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 204.51 202.85 155.67
Tax 53.01 61.14 39.97
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 151.49 141.71 115.69
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 151.49 141.71 115.69
Equity Share Capital 26.63 26.63 26.63
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- 2,583.17
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.38 10.64 8.69
Diluted EPS 11.38 10.64 8.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.38 10.64 8.69
Diluted EPS 11.38 10.64 8.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

