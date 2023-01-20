Can Fin Homes Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 709.54 crore, up 39.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 709.54 crore in December 2022 up 39.6% from Rs. 508.27 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 151.49 crore in December 2022 up 30.94% from Rs. 115.69 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 660.68 crore in December 2022 up 45.37% from Rs. 454.47 crore in December 2021.

Can Fin Homes EPS has increased to Rs. 11.38 in December 2022 from Rs. 8.69 in December 2021.

Can Fin Homes shares closed at 530.35 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.55% returns over the last 6 months and -13.39% over the last 12 months.