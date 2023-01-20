English
    Can Fin Homes Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 709.54 crore, up 39.6% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 02:20 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Can Fin Homes are:

    Net Sales at Rs 709.54 crore in December 2022 up 39.6% from Rs. 508.27 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 151.49 crore in December 2022 up 30.94% from Rs. 115.69 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 660.68 crore in December 2022 up 45.37% from Rs. 454.47 crore in December 2021.

    Can Fin Homes EPS has increased to Rs. 11.38 in December 2022 from Rs. 8.69 in December 2021.

    Can Fin Homes shares closed at 530.35 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.55% returns over the last 6 months and -13.39% over the last 12 months.

    Can Fin Homes
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations709.54657.48508.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations709.54657.48508.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.3917.8721.44
    Depreciation3.233.402.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies8.4213.2316.36
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.2219.2016.22
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax657.28603.77451.56
    Other Income0.170.070.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax657.45603.84451.78
    Interest452.94400.99296.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax204.51202.85155.67
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax204.51202.85155.67
    Tax53.0161.1439.97
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities151.49141.71115.69
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period151.49141.71115.69
    Equity Share Capital26.6326.6326.63
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----2,583.17
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.3810.648.69
    Diluted EPS11.3810.648.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.3810.648.69
    Diluted EPS11.3810.648.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jan 20, 2023 02:00 pm