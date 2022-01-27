Can Fin Homes Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 508.27 crore, up 1.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 508.27 crore in December 2021 up 1.1% from Rs. 502.72 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 115.69 crore in December 2021 down 12.3% from Rs. 131.92 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 454.47 crore in December 2021 down 3.15% from Rs. 469.24 crore in December 2020.

Can Fin Homes EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.69 in December 2021 from Rs. 9.91 in December 2020.

Can Fin Homes shares closed at 601.15 on January 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.56% returns over the last 6 months and 25.02% over the last 12 months.