Can Fin Homes Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 502.72 crore, down 2.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 502.72 crore in December 2020 down 2.68% from Rs. 516.55 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 131.92 crore in December 2020 up 23.74% from Rs. 106.61 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 469.24 crore in December 2020 down 3.8% from Rs. 487.78 crore in December 2019.

Can Fin Homes EPS has increased to Rs. 9.91 in December 2020 from Rs. 8.01 in December 2019.

Can Fin Homes shares closed at 480.85 on January 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 24.46% returns over the last 6 months and 2.29% over the last 12 months.