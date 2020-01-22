Can Fin Homes Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 516.55 crore, up 15.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 516.55 crore in December 2019 up 15.16% from Rs. 448.54 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 106.61 crore in December 2019 up 32.68% from Rs. 80.35 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 487.78 crore in December 2019 up 13.78% from Rs. 428.70 crore in December 2018.

Can Fin Homes EPS has increased to Rs. 8.01 in December 2019 from Rs. 5.91 in December 2018.

Can Fin Homes shares closed at 463.60 on January 21, 2020 (NSE) and has given 23.45% returns over the last 6 months and 75.44% over the last 12 months.