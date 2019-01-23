Can Fin Homes Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 448.54 crore, up 14.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 448.54 crore in December 2018 up 14.39% from Rs. 392.10 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 80.35 crore in December 2018 up 0.31% from Rs. 80.10 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 428.70 crore in December 2018 up 17.26% from Rs. 365.61 crore in December 2017.

Can Fin Homes EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.91 in December 2018 from Rs. 6.02 in December 2017.

Can Fin Homes shares closed at 265.40 on January 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -19.79% returns over the last 6 months and -45.29% over the last 12 months.