App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2019 09:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Can Fin Homes net profit rises 11% to Rs 81 cr in June quarter

The firm's outstanding loan book grew 17.4 per cent to Rs 19,003 crore during the quarter from Rs 16,189 crore a year ago.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Can Fin Homes Ltd, the housing finance arm of Canara Bank, Monday registered an 11 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 80.98 crore in the first quarter ended June 30. The company's net profit during the April-June period of 2018-19 was Rs 73.22 crore.

Its total income during the quarter rose to Rs 484.14 crore as compared with Rs 402.64 crore a year ago, Can Fin Homes said in a regulatory filing.

The firm's outstanding loan book grew 17.4 per cent to Rs 19,003 crore during the quarter from Rs 16,189 crore a year ago.

Close

On asset quality, it witnessed a slight deterioration as the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) grew to 0.73 per cent of the gross advances at the end of June 2019 from 0.66 per cent a year ago. Net NPAs were up at 0.52 per cent from 0.44 per cent.

related news

Can Fin Homes said it has 21 affordable housing loan centres as of now and proposes to add more during the year and will introduce an exclusive 'annual resetting of rate of interest' scheme for the benefit of its customers.

The company also said it plans to make a foray into distribution of insurance products through corporate agency arrangement to generate alternative source on income apart from de-risking its portfolio.

It plans to reach the loan book size of Rs 40,000 crore by March 2022 (compound annual growth rate of 26 per cent) with high asset quality, transparent and best ethical practices and prudent risk management practices.

Shares of the company closed at Rs 375.45 apiece on the BSE, down 3.17 per cent from previous close.
First Published on Jul 22, 2019 09:30 pm

tags #Business #Can Fin Homes Ltd #Results

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.