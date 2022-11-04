 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CAMS Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 231.98 crore, up 7.53% Y-o-Y

Nov 04, 2022 / 02:23 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Computer Age Management Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 231.98 crore in September 2022 up 7.53% from Rs. 215.73 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.68 crore in September 2022 up 6.8% from Rs. 65.24 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 108.63 crore in September 2022 up 9.41% from Rs. 99.29 crore in September 2021.

CAMS EPS has increased to Rs. 14.24 in September 2022 from Rs. 13.36 in September 2021.

CAMS shares closed at 2,473.00 on November 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.78% returns over the last 6 months and -16.52% over the last 12 months.

Computer Age Management Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 231.98 226.41 215.73
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 231.98 226.41 215.73
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 73.75 77.49 68.87
Depreciation 13.42 12.46 10.95
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 55.70 54.58 50.61
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 89.11 81.89 85.30
Other Income 6.09 3.32 3.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 95.21 85.21 88.34
Interest 1.63 1.60 1.65
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 93.58 83.60 86.69
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 93.58 83.60 86.69
Tax 23.90 21.28 21.45
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 69.68 62.32 65.24
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 69.68 62.32 65.24
Equity Share Capital 48.99 48.93 48.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.24 12.74 13.36
Diluted EPS 14.14 12.65 13.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.24 12.74 13.36
Diluted EPS 14.14 12.65 13.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 4, 2022 02:11 pm
