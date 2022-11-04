English
    CAMS Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 231.98 crore, up 7.53% Y-o-Y

    November 04, 2022 / 02:23 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Computer Age Management Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 231.98 crore in September 2022 up 7.53% from Rs. 215.73 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.68 crore in September 2022 up 6.8% from Rs. 65.24 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 108.63 crore in September 2022 up 9.41% from Rs. 99.29 crore in September 2021.

    CAMS EPS has increased to Rs. 14.24 in September 2022 from Rs. 13.36 in September 2021.

    CAMS shares closed at 2,473.00 on November 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.78% returns over the last 6 months and -16.52% over the last 12 months.

    Computer Age Management Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations231.98226.41215.73
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations231.98226.41215.73
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost73.7577.4968.87
    Depreciation13.4212.4610.95
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses55.7054.5850.61
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax89.1181.8985.30
    Other Income6.093.323.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax95.2185.2188.34
    Interest1.631.601.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax93.5883.6086.69
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax93.5883.6086.69
    Tax23.9021.2821.45
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities69.6862.3265.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period69.6862.3265.24
    Equity Share Capital48.9948.9348.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.2412.7413.36
    Diluted EPS14.1412.6513.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.2412.7413.36
    Diluted EPS14.1412.6513.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

